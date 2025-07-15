In our objective opinion, nothing represents Minnesota better than the State Fair. Fried food, joy, a righteous sense of superiority over Iowa — it’s all just so Minnesota.
We here at the Minnesota Star Tribune look forward to it all year and we’ve written a lot about the fair over the last 157 years. But now, it’s your turn.
We want to read your love letter to the fair. What does the fair mean to you? What are the things that keep you coming back, year after year? Fondest fair memories? Favorite foods? What’s the fair tradition you swear by?
Basically, why do you love the Minnesota State Fair?
Submit your letter below.