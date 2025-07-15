State Fair

Why do you love the Minnesota State Fair?

Share your favorite fair memories.

By Ashley Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 15, 2025 at 5:35PM
The Minnesota State Fair water tower can be seen in the distance as fairgoers fly through the air on rides on Aug. 25, 2024. (Ayrton Breckenridge)

In our objective opinion, nothing represents Minnesota better than the State Fair. Fried food, joy, a righteous sense of superiority over Iowa — it’s all just so Minnesota.

We here at the Minnesota Star Tribune look forward to it all year and we’ve written a lot about the fair over the last 157 years. But now, it’s your turn.

We want to read your love letter to the fair. What does the fair mean to you? What are the things that keep you coming back, year after year? Fondest fair memories? Favorite foods? What’s the fair tradition you swear by?

Basically, why do you love the Minnesota State Fair?

Submit your letter below.

about the writer

Ashley Miller

Audience producer

Ashley Miller is an audience producer for the Minnesota Star Tribune. As well as managing the newsroom's social platforms, she also is the writer behind the Eye on St. Paul newsletter and a frequent contributor to the Curious Minnesota series.

See Moreicon

