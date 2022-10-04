TOP TWO

1. Eagles (4-0). In a passing league, Philly ranks No. 1 in most passing yards per play (8.8) and fewest passing yards allowed per play (4.8).

2. Bills (3-1). They're converting a league-high 55.8% of their third downs and rank second in fewest points allowed (14.5).

BOTTOM TWO

31. Texans (0-3-1). The league's only winless team is giving up an average of 110.3 more yards per game than it's generating.

32. Mike McDaniel (B-O-O!). What happened to Tua Tagovailoa on Thursday night wasn't just bad "optics," as McDaniel, the Dolphins coach, called the sack that concussed his starting quarterback. It was the result of a horrendous decision by McDaniel and his medical staff to put Tagovailoa on the field four days after he was unable to stand on his own after a hit. It's difficult to imagine there being a worse coaching decision this season.

RANKING THE 3-1 VIKINGS

9 (Last week: 9). Sorry, fellas, but beating a depleted Saints team on a last-second double-doink missed field goal on a neutral field won't move the Vikings' needle in this ranking.

STATS OF THE WEEK

35.0: The Lions' league-best scoring average.

35.3: The Lions' league-worst opponents' scoring average.

76.6: Seattle quarterback Geno Smith's completion percentage, the highest by a quarterback with at least 125 attempts through four games in NFL history.

TAKEAWAY TIME IN PHILLY

The Jaguars were leading the league in turnover differential until they ran into Haason Reddick and an Eagles defense that forced the first five-turnover game from quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Reddick forced two of Lawrence's four fumbles – the most by a quarterback since at least 1991, according to the NFL — and recovered two of them. The Eagles are tied with Baltimore with a league-high 10 takeaways. Their plus-8 differential also ranks No. 1.

TOO CLOSE TO CALL

This is why your Survivor Pool is/was so difficult this season: A record 23 games have been decided by 3 points or fewer through four weeks. The league also has had 49 games within one score (8 points) in the fourth quarter, another record through four games.

WEEK 5 SNEAK PEAK

Burrow vs. Baltimore. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is 2-1 against Baltimore and 1-1 against Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. As he was leading Cincinnati to the Super Bowl last season, Burrow went 2-0 while completing 71.4% of his passes for 941 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception against the bullies from Baltimore. In their last meeting, Burrow threw for 525 yards and four touchdowns.