Wholesale inflation mostly cooled last month in latest sign that price pressures are slowing

Taken as a whole, last month's wholesale price figures suggest that inflation is moving back toward the Fed's 2% target level. After peaking at a four-decade high in mid-2022, the prices of gas, groceries and autos are either falling or rising at slower pre-pandemic rates. On Wednesday, the government reported that its main inflation measure, the consumer price index, rose just 2.5% in August from a year earlier, the mildest 12-month increase in three years.