The Minnesota Whitecaps had their game against the Connecticut Whale called off Monday for the second time since entering the NWHL bubble in Lake Placid, N.Y.

An NWHL spokesman confirmed that Monday's game had been postponed, adding that the league would provide an update Tuesday. The league semifinals are scheduled for Thursday, and the Isobel Cup Final for Friday.

On Thursday, the Whitecaps and Whale postponed a game "out of an abundance of caution" after the Metropolitan Riveters withdrew from the tournament because of several positive COVID-19 tests.

According to the Boston Globe, the Connecticut team did not report to the arena Monday, while the Whitecaps warmed up and took a team photo. The game was for seeding ahead of the semifinals.

NEWS SERVICES