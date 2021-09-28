Students at the University of St. Thomas woke up Monday morning to posters across campus bearing hate speech and symbols of a known white supremacist group.

St. Paul police are investigating white supremacist-linked property damage for the second time this month, just a few miles from the Hmong Cultural Center on University Avenue, which was vandalized Sept. 8 with symbols of the same hate group.

St. Thomas Public Safety is working with police on the investigation, according to a University of St. Thomas Diversity Action Response Team (DART) news release.

A man walked onto University of St. Thomas property about 3 a.m. Monday and placed multiple "Patriotfront" stickers on public property, according to police spokesman Steve Linders. The man placed about two dozen stickers on university property as well as stop signs, no-parking signs and light poles along Cleveland, Summit and Cretin avenues, Linders said.

The Southern Poverty Law Center designates Patriot Front as a hate group.

"This group has been known to engage in racist acts across the nation and here in our broader Minnesota community," the university release said.

The case is under investigation, and no arrests have been made. DART asked students to immediately inform St. Thomas Public Safety if they see more signs on campus.

The university said it does not tolerate acts of racism and intolerance, and it encouraged students to seek support if needed.

"We understand these acts are hurtful and are intended to instill fear and division," the release said.

