White House expands East Wing demolition as critics decry Trump overreach

A White House official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing construction, said Tuesday that historic artifacts of the East Wing had been “preserved and stored” under the supervision of the White House Executive Residence and the National Park Service with support from the White House Historical Association, a nonprofit organization. The official cited items from Rosalynn Carter’s Office of the first lady, and said that there were plans to use them. The person did not say whether any of the building itself would also be saved.