Pentagon announces a new right-wing press corps after mass walkout

Trump administration officials have defended their “new media” shift by suggesting they want to reach a broader and more diverse American audience, but many of the newest press corps entrants are small partisan outlets with low online engagement. Except for the Gateway Pundit and RedState, the new entrants do not rank among the top 20 right-wing websites in the U.S., according to estimates from the online-data firm Similarweb cited by the political-content tracker TheRighting. The Gateway Pundit had 25 million visits in August to its website while RedState had fewer than 10 million, the estimates said; the New York Times, by comparison, had nearly 600 million.