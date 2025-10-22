Pentagon announces a new right-wing press corps after mass walkout

Nearly one week since a rash of Pentagon journalists turned in their press credentials after refusing to sign a new restrictive press policy, the Defense Department announced a “new media” press corps, largely hailing from right-wing outlets.
The 60 people from various news organizations represent, “a broad spectrum of new media outlets and independent journalists,” Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell wrote in a statement on X, adding that all of the publications agreed to the agency’s press policy.
According to a draft of the announcement obtained by The Washington Post ahead of Parnell’s tweet, the coalition of signatories includes the cable network Real America’s Voice, streaming service Lindell TV (started by MyPillow CEO and Trump ally Mike Lindell), the websites the Gateway Pundit, the Post Millennial, Human Events, the National Pulse, and RedState. It also includes Turning Point USA’s media brand Frontlines, as well as influencer Tim Pool’s Timcast, and a Substack-based newsletter called Washington Reporter. The memo said that “many independent journalists” also signed, but did not specify who they were.
The Defense Department’s policy blocks journalists from soliciting information the department has not authorized for release — even unclassified details, a major shift in press outreach from the organization.
Parnell said that 26 people from 18 outlets signed the original document, including OAN, the Federalist, and the Epoch Times.
“New media outlets and independent journalists have created the formula to circumvent the lies of the mainstream media and get real news directly to the American people,” Parnell wrote on X. “Their reach and impact collectively are far more effective and balanced than the self-righteous media who chose to self-deport from the Pentagon.”
The Defense Department declined to offer additional comment or give the full list of signatories. Timcast, the National Pulse, and the Washington Reporter all confirmed to The Post that they had signed the policy. The Post Millennial, Just the News, Human Events, TPUSA Frontlines, Lindell TV and the Gateway Pundit all confirmed on X.
The introduction of a “new media” press corps follows a similar move earlier this year by the White House, which has held special briefings for influencers, upstart news outfits, and other nontraditional media. It has also had a new media seat in the briefing room, sometimes occupied by newer yet more mainstream outlets like Semafor and NOTUS.