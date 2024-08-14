White Florida woman says she fatally shot Black neighbor amid fear for her own life

In a recorded interview with Marion County detectives the day of the shooting, Lorincz insisted repeatedly she was in fear for her life as Owens — who weighed about 290 pounds (130 kilograms), according to an autopsy — pounded on her door and yelled at her. The confrontation happened after Lorincz allegedly threw skates and an umbrella at Owens' children as they played outside. Lorincz denied throwing anything at the kids.