Airboat to harvest wild rice stirs up criminal charges, controversy

It would be a rare sight to spot an airboat equipped with a machine harvesting wild rice on northern Minnesota water.
That’s because such a harvesting method is prohibited by tribal and state laws.
But two men accused of illegally harvesting wild rice using the machinery claim it’s within their rights to do so under an 1855 treaty, a legal gray area that has been tested by tribal members in other cases involving the extent of hunting and gathering rights off the reservation.
Reino Rousu, 54, and Jesse Barrientez, 36, both enrolled members of White Earth Band of Chippewa, had their boat seized by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources this summer and were each recently charged in Becker County with three misdemeanor counts of illegal harvest.
Charges accuse them of damaging an estimated 30 acres of wild rice beds on Height of Land Lake, just south of the White Earth reservation, where DNR officers stopped them. A video that they posted on social media is being cited as evidence in the case.
In interviews with the Minnesota Star Tribune, both men denied the accusations and said they will fight charges all the way to the Supreme Court. Rousu filed a federal lawsuit against the state and the DNR arguing that his treaty rights were violated, and the seizure of his rice and boat and the loss of additional harvest cost him around $450,000.
Rousu said more people should use airboats and that people using traditional methods are “primitive,” “ignorant and arrogant.”
Barrientez said “adaptation is a necessity in evolution.”