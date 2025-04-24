White Earth Nation looks to build a casino, resort, convention center near Moorhead

White Earth Nation wants to build a casino, resort and convention center on the outskirts of Moorhead.
The project doesn’t have a price tag or timeline, but tribal leaders are in the beginning stages of garnering support of governing bodies that would have to sign off on it. Already there are signs of resistance from residents mirroring what happened in 2018 when the tribe abandoned a controversial casino plan in Otter Tail County.
Tribal leaders went before the Clay County Board on Tuesday to share their vision for the land the tribe purchased along Interstate 94 in November. They hadn’t unveiled their intentions for that land until this week.
“Our first stop is with you guys,” Tribal Chairman Michael Fairbanks told commissioners when asking them to sign a letter of support to start the process.
The board didn’t take any action, but some commissioners expressed support while others echoed citizens’ concerns over property tax abatement and impacts on the aquifer. Next steps for tribal leaders include going before the Moorhead and Dilworth city councils on Monday.
Commissioner Jenny Mongeau said she appreciated the early dialogue and remains open-minded and excited about the prospect of having a convention center to compete with Fargo that would instead bring events and concerts to Clay County.
“As a Clay County kid who grew up here, I think it’s really exciting about having additional opportunities for folks to either relocate to Clay County, but also have fun in Clay County. … For once we’re having a discussion that maybe trumps conversations on the North Dakota side about convention space,” she said. “How great that we have something over here proposed.”
Moorhead is in the midst of revitalizing its downtown with a new mall expected to be an economic boon for the area.