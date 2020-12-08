Wild General Manager Bill Guerin was mentioned in a lawsuit filed against the Pittsburgh Penguins by a former minor league coach who says he was dismissed because he was a whistleblower.

Jarrod Skalde is a former assistant coach with the Penguins’ American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pa. He claimed in a lawsuit filed Nov. 3 that then Wilkes-Barre/Scranton head coach Clark Donatelli assaulted Skalde’s wife in November 2018. The suit was reported by Canada’s The Sports Network (TSN) on Tuesday.

Skalde says in the suit he told Guerin, who was Penguins assistant GM at the time, about the assault seven months later, in June 2019, and Guerin told Skalde to “stay quiet.” A week later, Donatelli resigned because of “personal reasons.”

Skalde remained assistant at Wilkes-Barre-Scranton in 2019-20, but was dismissed in May; the team said his firing was because of COVID-19 pandemic-related economic issues.

Guerin, who oversaw the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton team, became the Wild GM in August, 2019, and was not working for the Penguins when Skalde was fired. The Wild had no immediate comment, but a spokesman said the team would issue a statement this week.

TSN, saying it had permission from Skalde and his wife, reported details of the alleged assault.

The lawsuit, also reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, is against the Penguins, the Lemieux Group that owns and operates the Penguins, and Donatelli. A lawyer for the Penguins told TSN that the team has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit because the incident was not reported within 180 days as required by Pennsylvania whistleblower laws.

The team also released a statement to the Post-Gazette, saying it “investigated and addressed the alleged incident within hours of being notified.”

The Skaldes requested damages of $75,000 for physical and emotional pain, mental suffering and income loss. The incident was never reported to police, according to TSN.