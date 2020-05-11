To celebrate his 60th birthday on Sunday, rock god Bono made a list of 60 songs that saved his life. And he plans to write a thank-you note to each artist, or their heirs.

He’s actually posted a few of the notes as well as the four-hour playlist on u2.com.

Both Minnesota heroes Bob Dylan and Prince make the list, the Purple One for “When Doves Cry” (No. 20) and the bard for “Most of the Time” (No. 42). (The numberings seem to be random rather than rankings.)

The list contains big hits, including Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” Jay Z’s “Empire State of Mind” and the Beatles’ “I Want to Hold Your Hand.” Also included are Bono’s collaborations with Frank Sinatra (“Under My Skin”) and Pavarotti and Zucchero (“Misere”). Teenaged newcomer Billie Eilish gets a nod for “Everything I Wanted,” and David Bowie is the only artist to be recognized twice, for “Heroes” and “Life on Mars?”

Bono sent a note to the late Bowie’s son, Duncan, which reads in part:

“When I heard your Dad's song ‘Life on Mars?’ on the radio in 1973, I was hiding under the covers of my bed in 10 Cedarwood Roadlistening to a pirate radio station called Radio Caroline. I wasn't thinking about the question mark in the title… I wasn't bothered about the dramatic inquiry ‘is there life on Mars?’… The song was answering a much more important question when I was 13… Is there intelligent life on earth? It was proof as far as I'm concerned.”