Minnesota’s traditionally coldest month can be an ideal time to find some of winter’s coolest ice formations, especially along Lake Superior. Formations depend on temperatures, precipitation and wind, but here’s what you might see along the North Shore or some of Minnesota’s other waterways:
Where to see Minnesota’s coolest ice formations this winter
This Week in Nature: Various forms of ice, including some shaped like pancakes and some like shards of broken glass, can be found around the state.
By Lisa Meyers McClintick
Pancake ice: A harbor full of these floating ice pancakes ranks among the more unusual winter coastal sights. It forms when waves break up a layer of ice or “frazil” (slushy ice). As waves knock the pieces repeatedly together, jagged edges smooth out until they look like pancakes.
Shore ‘cicles: When winds whip up big waves, they splash and coat shoreline trees, fences and anything else nearby, leaving behind strings of icicles.
Rock-shrooms and iced cobblestones: Water washes over rocks jutting out of the lake, creating a rounded ice buildup resembling mushroom caps with icicles or candle-like ice dripping below. Waves also can wash across cobblestone beaches, freezing in layers until stones look coated in glass.
Ice shove: When large slabs of ice form along the lake, break apart, and get pushed ashore by waves and high wind, they heap into jagged piles that may glow with glacial blue hues on clear days. These surges of ice can occur on other large bodies of water, including Lake Mille Lacs, especially later in the winter.
Frozen waterfalls: The most dramatic ice sights can be seen at the North Shore’s many waterfalls, such as Gooseberry north of Two Harbors or Cross River Falls at the wayside in Schroeder (no hiking needed for this one). Most of the rivers continue running through the winter, and visitors may see water falling behind cascades of ice.
When checking out formations, tread carefully along non-icy perimeters in snowshoes or boots with reliable traction. Trekking poles can be helpful. You can find weekly snow-depth reports, groomed trail conditions and state park information on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' website.
Lisa Meyers McClintick of St. Cloud has freelanced for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2001 and volunteers as a Minnesota Master Naturalist.
Lisa Meyers McClintick
