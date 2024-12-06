Tis’ the merriest and brightest season of all, and the list of local restaurants and bars decking the halls to celebrate is growing. With a variety of cocktail concoctions from the gingerbread mule to the tipsy elf, photo opportunities in an all-new “ski chalet” and a plethora of jubilant decor, a visit to these pop-ups will fill you with Yuletide cheer.
Where to go in the Twin Cities for a holiday toast and a merry vibe
Holiday pop-up bars are back with snow globe margaritas, a build-your-own gingerbread house and more.
By Ella Anderson
Jingle Bar at Brit’s Pub: The nationwide, magical Christmas pop-up bar has made a home in Brit’s Pub this holiday season. Get jolly with holiday tunes, seasonal cocktails, games, entertainment and prizes. Tickets starting at $15.50. Dates and times vary, now though Jan. 12, Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Mpls, thejinglebars.com.
Holiday Flight Club: Experience holiday traditions around the world through cuisines, dishes and cocktail parings from various countries — all from the comfort of Travail’s seasonally decorated basement bar. Tickets starting at $135. Seatings at 5:45 p.m. and 8 p.m., now through Jan. 4, Travail’s Basement Bar, 4134 Hubbard Av. N., Robbinsdale, travailkitchen.com.
Nico’s Navidad: With five themed rooms, a full holiday cocktail menu, Candy Cane Bar, Whoville, Bar Humbug and a life-size Santa, it’s safe to say Nico’s in Uptown has enough Christmas cheer to share. Accepting reservations and walk-ins. 4-10 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Fri. and Sat., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun., now through Jan. 5, Nico’s Taco Bar, 2516 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., nicostacobar.com.
Down Through the Chimney: Immerse yourself in a winter wonderland as you sip on handcrafted cocktails and nibble on holiday bites by the Santa-approved fireplace at Hotel Emery’s holiday pop-up bar. Accepting reservations and walk-ins. 4 p.m.-midnight Wed.-Sun., now through Dec. 29, Hotel Emery, 215 S. 4th St., Mpls., hotelemery.com.
Jingle Bar at Lola’s Lakehouse: Jingle Bar returns to Lola’s Lakehouse for another holiday season with cheerful craft cocktails and mocktails, live music, and festive fare. Seating is on a first come, first served basis. Reservations are encouraged. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri. and Sat., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun. Now through Dec. 31, Lola’s Lakehouse, 318 E. Lake St., Waconia, lolaslakehouse.com.
Mid Century Modern Holiday Pop Up: Build your own mini-Gingerbread house as you sip on holiday-themed cocktails or hot mulled blackberry “wine” in Dashfire’s cocktail room. 4 p.m.-midnight Thurs.-Sat., now through Dec. 28, Dashfire, 1620 Central Av. NE, Mpls., dashfire.us.
The Red Nose Room and Après Ski Chalet: Red Cow’s Red Nose Room is back this year with the new Après Ski Chalet. Both with their own unique holiday menus featuring a variety of merry bevvies and foods - including Christmas cookies and Boozy Cider. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tues.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-11p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun., now through Dec. 31, Red Cow Uptown, 2626 Hennepin Av., Mpls., redcowmn.com.
The Naughty List: Head to Umbra for some of the North Pole’s rarest spirits, from spiced Caribbean rum and eggnog-infused Kentucky bourbon to elven-distilled gin and mulled cider. Bar and lounge seating is first come, first serve. 11 a.m-10 p.m. Sun.-Sat., now through Dec. 31, Umbra inside the Canopy Hotel, 708 3rd St. S., Mpls., umbrampls.com.
Jingle Giles: Earl Giles presents its first annual six week-long holiday pop-up event, featuring themed craft cocktails, seasonal dishes, live music, trivia and holiday markets. Reservations are encouraged. 3-10 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun., now through Dec. 31, Earl Giles, 1325 Quincy St. NE., Mpls., earlgiles.com.
Hell-a-dazzle: Step into an explosion of holiday cheer in Hell’s Kitchen’s underground lair. The festivities feature Christmas kitsch décor from wall to wall, a 35-foot bloody mary and mimosa bar and live music. Reservations are encouraged. 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.-Thurs., 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri. and Sat., now through Jan.13, Hell’s Kitchen, 80 S. 9th St., Mpls., hellskitcheninc.com.
The Nutcracker Suite: Nestled away in the Sovereign State winery is an enchanting 21+ cocktail lounge with seasonal drinks like the “Sugar Plum Fairy Martini” and the “Nutcracker.” Guests must have tickets to the Spirit of Winter event to attend. Tickets start at $15. 4-8 p.m. Sun.-Thurs., 4-9 p.m. Fri. and Sat., and 4-8 p.m. on Mon. Dec. 23. Runs now through Dec. 29, Sovereign Estate Winery, 9950 North Shore Rd., Waconia, sovereignestatewine.com.
Miracle Bar: The Miracle Bar is popping up at two locations in Minnesota this holiday season. Both Pinz and River City Extreme will feature one-of-a-kind seasonal cocktails and vibrant décor. Tickets start at $15. 4-10 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., noon-11 p.m. Fri. and Sat., noon-9 p.m. Sun., now through Dec. 29, 2 Locations, Pinz, 7520 N. 32nd St., Oakdale, and River City Extreme, 3875 School Blvd., Monticello, tripleshift.com.
Winter Wonder Bar: There’s snow doubt Creekside Supper Club takes Christmas seriously. Sip on a holiday cocktail and enjoy a classic supper club meal in their decked-out dining room. Reservations are recommended. 4-9 p.m. Tues.-Thurs., 4-10 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-10 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-9 p.m. Sun., now through Jan. 12, Creekside Supper Club, 4820 Chicago Av., Mpls., creeksidemn.com.
Dorit’s Tavern: Located on Surly’s second floor is a unique holiday pop-up featuring cold beers, killer pizza, and Jello shots. The mid-80′s themed dive bar is taking reservations. 3-9 p.m., now through Jan. 5, Surly Brewing Co., 520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls., surlybrewing.com.
No Coal for You!: Black Sheep Pizza is decking out there coal-fired pizzeria and bar for the holidays with an all-new line up of happy hour food and drinks for the season. The restaurant and bar also extended its happy hour and late-night hours. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-2:30 a.m. Fri. and Sat., now through Jan. 4, Black Sheep Pizza - North Loop, 600 Washington Av. N., Mpls., blacksheeppizza.com.
Welcome to the Jingle: Hola Arepa, the Latin street food restaurant, is doing a tropical take on the joyful season with its holiday bar in the jungle, featuring specialty cocktails and reggae and afrobeat Christmas playlist. 4-10 p.m. Tues.-Thurs., 4-11 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun., now through Dec. 29, Hola Arepa, 3501 Nicollet Av. Mpls., holaarepa.com.
Ella.Anderson@startribune.com is a University of Minnesota student reporter on assignment for the Star Tribune.
about the writer
Ella Anderson
