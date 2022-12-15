Donatell's defense

Here's where the Vikings defense ranks among 32 NFL teams in various statistical categories:

Points allowed: 24.1 (t-24th)

Total yards: 403.7 (32nd)

Passing yards: 287.2 (32nd)

Takeaways: 20 (8th)

Sacks: 30 (17th)

Third downs: 39% (15th)

Red zone (points per red zone drive): 4.87 (18th)

Punts forced: 30% (30th)

Three-and-outs forced: 14% (32nd)

Sources: Pro Football Reference, Football Outsiders