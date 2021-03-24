Cabin fever, pent-up desire, the itch of the travel bug: No matter how we describe it, the sense is the same. We want to see new places, especially after we get our vaccines and can do so safely.

With restrictions in place across much of the world and the need for a negative COVID-19 test to re-enter the U.S. right now, this summer looks like a good one for exploring the United States. Fortunately, that covers a lot of terrain.

