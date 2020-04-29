Gov. Tim Walz is contemplating what to do about Minnesota’s stay-at-home order, which is set to expire Monday.

Many expect a gradual lessening of restrictions in the state as leaders try to get people back to work while still keeping health and safety as the top priority.

But ultimately it will be individuals, not businesses and politicians, who decide what their new normal will be.

As Minnesota begins to reopen in the coming weeks and months, how eager will you be to return to routines you once took for granted: shopping, eating out, going to a sporting event? Will you invite people in your home or your backyard? Will you hug your elderly parents and grandparents?

