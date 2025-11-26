As holiday decorations go up, meet Minneapolis’ Halloween holdouts

A giant skeleton torso on a south Minneapolis lawn didn’t disappear after Halloween. Instead, it got a huge red scarf.
On a rooftop in Minneapolis’ Uptown area, another giant skeleton stands tall, flames glowing in its eyes.
“It’s not the easiest place to get (it) down,” said homeowner Jeffrey Reardon, 41. “I think it’s funny. I might dress it up.”
The year-end holidays are in full swing, with Halloween behind us and Thanksgiving piling on to winter holidays. When should our Halloween decorations be officially swapped out for winter holiday decor?
“I’m one for taking Halloween decorations down because it’s done, but you know what?” said St. Paul-based Juliet Mitchell, CEO of the Life Etiquette Institute. “It’s a personal choice, and sometimes people [leave them up] to be kind of edgy.”
Mitchell recommends that people take Halloween decorations down by Nov. 14. Winter holiday decorations usually go up after Thanksgiving, and should be removed by Jan. 31. But many people leave them up because they don’t have time to take them down. Weather is also a factor. Sometimes people aren’t physically up to the task.
It’s also a matter of neighborhood vibe and personal choice.
Halloween lingers
As of late November, Powderhorn-area resident Clara Sanders, 37, was sporting decorations like a spider, cobwebs and a Little Tikes car-turned-Halloween vehicle. She deflated the baby Yoda holding a jack-o’-lantern that she got for free. It’s still up on the porch roof.