When life gets me down, it helps to bounce up

I’m a rebounder. Not the romantic kind but the trampoline kind. Up and down I go bouncing among the tall pines in my suburban backyard, winter, spring and fall. Summer, too, of course!
The two large trampolines are leftovers from when my kids bounced and played on them while growing up. One trampoline is nestled cozily underneath the silver maples and faces the neighbor’s cluster of oaks. The other is more springy and located next to the gnarled and abundant crab apples. They both have held such an exhilarating appeal. Now it’s my turn!
On cool blustery days when the tree branches are waving to me, I climb aboard and jump up and down on the springy mat even harder and higher to join the whistling wind. You see, after age 60 gravity starts to take its toll, so the more I can do to lift myself up, both literally and figuratively, the better. Whether it is being practical and wearing supportive shoes and compression tights, or taking a drastic step such as a facelift (something I’ll never do), aging and gravity go hand in hand. So in these uncertain times, I throw caution to the wind and joyfully grasp onto a piece of my childhood dreams. I am wrapped in the fantastical and invigorating feeling of wonderment and elation. Whooshing and flying up high as the squirrel’s nest, while the tree branches sway back and forth, is incredibly inspiring and therapeutic. I feel like I can touch the sky!
What do I ponder when I’m up in the trees? All sorts of things. There are yearnings and constructive thoughts, good and bad. Struggles and highlights, too. But mainly it is fun to dream little dreams against a zoo of blue and white fluffy clouds.
The other day electricians came out to my house due to a faulty electrical breaker box. The young men looked to be in their mid-30s. As they walked around the perimeter of my home’s foundation, they noticed the two trampolines and gave me a look of curiosity. Hmmm … could they jump on those things like they used to when they were kids? In fact, I told them to. They ran up to the ladder and hopped on up. The wind gusts were high as they bounced up and down underneath the canopy of the towering pines. One remarked he’d like to get a trampoline for his wife and kids. Yes, there are safety issues, so a net surrounding it would be imperative along with rules for good behavior.
The adult world is serious business fraught with many concerns and consequences. Thoughts of sorrow for our suffering humanity in our own country and across the globe are ever present. I am also aware of the slow and painful destruction of our beloved planet. The sluggish details of life can easily get topsy-turvy and feel never-ending. Yet while bouncing on the big trampoline for a blissful 15 minutes or more, I am reassured. The big picture is nuanced and we do what we can to make the world a better place. Seeing the forest for the trees is my moment. If you have the chance, seize it!