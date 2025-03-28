When life gets me down, it helps to bounce up

On cool blustery days when the tree branches are waving to me, I climb aboard and jump up and down on the springy mat even harder and higher to join the whistling wind. You see, after age 60 gravity starts to take its toll, so the more I can do to lift myself up, both literally and figuratively, the better. Whether it is being practical and wearing supportive shoes and compression tights, or taking a drastic step such as a facelift (something I’ll never do), aging and gravity go hand in hand. So in these uncertain times, I throw caution to the wind and joyfully grasp onto a piece of my childhood dreams. I am wrapped in the fantastical and invigorating feeling of wonderment and elation. Whooshing and flying up high as the squirrel’s nest, while the tree branches sway back and forth, is incredibly inspiring and therapeutic. I feel like I can touch the sky!