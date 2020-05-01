Peek at a reopened Disney

Disney parks in the United States are still closed indefinitely, but what could a reopened Disney look like post-coronavirus? Shanghai Disneyland Resort offers an idea. Walt Disney Co. reopened limited shopping, dining and recreational experiences at Shanghai Disneyland on March 9 with safety and health measures in place. (China appears on the road to recovery.) Every guest entering the resort is required to undergo temperature screening and present their Shanghai QR Code. The codes are a government-mandated system where Chinese citizens are assigned a color code indicating their health status. Guests must also wear a mask except when dining, and will be “reminded to maintain respectful social distances at all times while in stores, queues and restaurants,” Disney said on its website. These “reminders” can come in the form of taped marks on the ground.

Cargo comes on board

Delta Air Lines is the first U.S. airline to carry cargo in the passenger cabin on its cargo-only flights on widebody aircraft. Commercial passenger flights have long been used to carry cargo. Since the coronavirus pandemic has shut down most passenger flights, Delta has been flying cargo on charter flights between Asia and the United States. Last week, the Federal Aviation Administration allowed the airline to also use overhead bins to expand capacity for smaller goods.

Virtual trip of the week

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights, the stunning modern centerpiece of Winnipeg, recently created a virtual tour of its architecture for its website. The website also hosts other videos of the museum, which promotes respect and inclusion by telling human rights stories from around the world. The architecture tour showcases unique features, such as alabaster ramps between galleries and the Tower of Hope, a tall and narrow glass-encased crown atop the building. The museum is worth the five minutes — and the seven-hour drive, when it opens again. No date has been set. Go to the website and you’ll get a hint of the museum’s mission. There is a photo of Nelson Mandela and this quote: “I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it.”

Notable garage sales news

From 100 miles and 60 miles to 0: The sixth annual 60 Mile Garage Sale, hosted by Root River towns in the southeast corner of Minnesota has been canceled. It had been slated for June. Meanwhile, the 100 Mile Garage Sale that hugs the Mississippi River and rolls through quaint towns such as Stockholm, Wis., and Wabasha, Minn., would have taken place this weekend. It has been moved to Sept. 10-13.

