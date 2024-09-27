When big-box stores left, a Minnesota town feared for its future. Downtown investment changed the vibes.

So when the 2014 shuttering of a Kmart on the west side of Fergus Falls kicked off a years-long spate of big-box stores and grocery stores closing in this west-central Minnesota town, it set off something of an existential crisis. After Kmart, Target closed in 2018 (which the local paper called “devastating”). Sun Mart Foods and Herberger’s closed that same year, followed the next year by a Shopko. Downtown was struggling, with more than 20 empty storefronts even before COVID ravaged retail.