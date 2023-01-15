Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Here is what businesses and institutions are open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

Post offices: Closed. No regular mail service.

Banks: All Bremer Bank branches will be closed. All Huntington, Wells Fargo andU.S. Bank traditional and in-store branches, including locations in Byerlys, will be closed. Call for hours.

Groceries: Many major supermarkets will be open. Call for hours.

Malls: Many stores will be open. Call for hours.

Mass transit: Metro Transit buses Metro Blue and Green light-rail Metro Red Line buses will follow regular schedules. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will have regular service. Call for schedules. Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will follow regular schedules. Call Metro Mobility for service. There is Northstar service.

Parking meters: enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Libraries: Libraries will be closed.

Schools: Many public schools and the University of Minnesota will be closed.

Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.