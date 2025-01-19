Post offices
What’s open/closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Minneapolis-St. Paul
Post offices, schools and government agencies will be closed. But most shopping centers and the Minnesota Children’s Museum will be open.
Closed. No regular mail service.
Banks
All Bremer, Huntington, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank sites will be closed.
Groceries
Major supermarkets will be open. Call for hours.
Museums
The Minnesota Children’s Museum will be open for a rare Monday on this special holiday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Walker Art Center, Minnesota History Center, Minneapolis Institute of Arts, Mill City Museum and Bell Museum are closed Mondays.
Malls
Many stores will be open.
Mass transit
Metro Transit buses, Metro Blue and Green light-rail lines and the Metro Red Line will follow regular schedules. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will follow regular schedules. Call Metro Mobility for service. Northstar will have service.
Parking meters
Not enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota and Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.
Libraries
Libraries will be closed.
Schools
Public schools and the University of Minnesota will be closed.
Public agencies
Local, state and federal offices will be closed.
