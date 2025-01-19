News & Politics

What’s open/closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Minneapolis-St. Paul

Post offices, schools and government agencies will be closed. But most shopping centers and the Minnesota Children’s Museum will be open.

By Pat Grice

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 19, 2025 at 12:00PM
The monument at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial dedication, with the Washington Monument in the background, on the National Mall in Washington, Oct. 16, 2011. President Barack Obama called on Americans to use the memory of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to help push for progress in today's economically tough times.
The monument at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial dedication, with the Washington Monument in the background, on the National Mall in Washington, Oct. 16, 2011. (Doug Mills/The Associated Press)

Post offices

Closed. No regular mail service.

Banks

All Bremer, Huntington, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank sites will be closed.

Groceries

Major supermarkets will be open. Call for hours.

Museums

The Minnesota Children’s Museum will be open for a rare Monday on this special holiday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Walker Art Center, Minnesota History Center, Minneapolis Institute of Arts, Mill City Museum and Bell Museum are closed Mondays.

Malls

Many stores will be open.

Mass transit

Metro Transit buses, Metro Blue and Green light-rail lines and the Metro Red Line will follow regular schedules. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will follow regular schedules. Call Metro Mobility for service. Northstar will have service.

Parking meters

Not enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota and Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Libraries

Libraries will be closed.

Schools

Public schools and the University of Minnesota will be closed.

Public agencies

Local, state and federal offices will be closed.

