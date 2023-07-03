Post offices: Closed. No regular mail service.

Grocery stores: Many major supermarkets will be open. Call for hours.

Banks: All Bremer Bank branches will be closed. Huntington, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank traditional and in-store branches will be closed. Call for hours.

Malls: Many stores will be open. Call for hours.

Mass transit: Metro Transit buses, the Metro Blue and Green lines and the Metro Red Line will follow Sunday/holiday schedules. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will follow weekend service; call for schedules. Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will follow Sunday/holiday schedules. Call Metro Mobility for service. Northstar will not have service.

Parking meters: Not enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota will enforce meters unless noted on the meter. Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Libraries: Libraries will be closed.

Schools: Many public schools and the University of Minnesota will be closed.

Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.