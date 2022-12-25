Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Post offices: Closed. No regular mail service.

Banks: Closing Monday are all Bremer Bank branches; Huntington Bank traditional branches and in-store branches (at Cub Foods); Wells Fargo in-store and traditional branches; and U.S. Bank traditional branches and those in Lunds & Byerlys stores. Call for any other hours.

Grocery stores: Many major supermarkets will be open. Call for hours.

Malls: Many stores will be open. Call for hours.

Mass transit: Metro Transit buses and the Blue and Green light-rail lines will follow Saturday schedules. The Metro Red Line will follow Saturday schedules but some routes may follow regular service, so call for details. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will follow reduced service; call for schedules. Maple Grove Transit and Plymouth Metrolink will follow reduced schedules; call SouthWest Transit for service. Call Metro Mobility for service. The Northstar will follow a modified schedule. Metro Transit will have open lines to answer questions. Call for schedules.

Parking meters: All meters enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Libraries: Hennepin, Ramsey and Dakota county libraries will be open. Call for hours.

Schools: Public schools and the University of Minnesota will be closed.

Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.