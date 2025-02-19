Two of Minnesota’s most prominent lawmakers in their respective parties were sparring publicly over potential federal spending cuts, but the rift seemed to go deeper.
What’s behind the recent sparring between U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz?
The two recently openly criticized each other over federal spending cuts. The back-and-forth could be the new norm for Walz in a second Trump administration.
In a hastily scheduled news conference, Minnesota DFL Gov. Tim Walz decried a short-lived federal funding freeze proposed by the Trump administration and criticized Republican House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer for supporting it, saying Emmer should be “more concerned about helping Minnesotans than flying on Air Force One.”
Emmer, who had spent months attacking Walz on social media and in cable news hits during his vice presidential run, posted on X that the governor “lies like he breathes.”
“It sounds like he’s just bitter he’s not the one in the White House.”
Oftentimes when two prominent politicians are publicly critical of one another, they’re running for the same office, but Emmer has ruled out a run for governor in 2026 even as Walz explores a possible third term or a bid for the U.S. Senate.
Since his 2024 run, Walz has become one of the most prominent national Democratic figures, and he continues to position himself as a spokesperson for the party during the second Trump administration. These kinds of attacks from Republicans are now part of Walz’s reality, said GOP operative Amy Koch.
“I think it’s very clear that it is Gov. Walz’s intention to be that spokesperson,” said Koch. “You put yourself out there more, you’re going to get more coming back. That’s the truth. That’s politics. It’s not a tickle competition.”
Republicans, heartened by the fall election results that saw them reclaim some power in Minnesota, could see opportunities in attacking Walz to build momentum for 2026, said Carleton College political science professor Steven Schier.
The governor could also see himself in more direct conflict with the state’s Republican congressional delegation if they back a Trump agenda in Washington that has direct ramifications for the state.
“The federal funding freeze was just the first splash. A wave is coming,” said Schier. “This looks like the new normal for the foreseeable future for Walz.”
Despite backing away from his bid for Speaker after Trump opposed him, Emmer has become a top ally for the president in Congress.
Walz spokesman Teddy Tschann said “while they often disagree, Governor Walz likes Representative Emmer and he’s confident they can work together on behalf of Minnesotans, especially given how much they have in common now that they’ve both lost an election to Donald Trump.”
Emmer is not the only one taking more shots at Walz. Republican Rep. Pete Stauber, who represents Minnesota’s Eighth District in Congress, has stepped up criticism of the governor on social media. He hasn’t ruled out a run for the open seat in the U.S. Senate in 2026.
But Emmer has been the most openly critical of Walz since he joined the national ticket. During the campaign, he criticized Walz’s response to riots in Minneapolis after George Floyd’s murder and called him a “radical liberal.” Emmer even took on the role of Walz during debate preparations with then-vice presidential candidate JD Vance.
After the election, he posted on X that Walz lost his former home county in southern Minnesota to the Trump-Vance ticket.
When asked about Walz’s criticisms of him, Emmer lashed back at the governor.
“Tim Walz is lying as his lips are moving,” Emmer said, adding that he “might be the most incompetent executive the state of Minnesota has ever had in its history.”
He denied he was in a feud with the governor but said Walz shouldn’t run for a third term.
Attorney General Keith Ellison, who was at the news conference where Walz criticized Emmer, said Republicans are targeting the governor because they’re worried about him.
“He’s very smart, very approachable,” Ellison said. “They’re scared of him, and they want to knock his numbers down. And what is Emmer’s job? Attack dog, that’s what he does.”
Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Marty Seifert said a back-and-forth between two politicians as prominent as Emmer and Walz is to be expected.
“I think there’s just some natural political digging back and forth that people do,” said Seifert, who acknowledged that Emmer has been more critical of the governor than most other Democrats.
“It seems with Walz, there’s a little bit more energy there.”
