MLB DRAFT

Round 1: Wednesday, 6 p.m. (ESPN, MLB Network)

Rounds 2-5: Thursday, 4 p.m. (ESPN2, MLB Network)

Total picks: 160 (usually the draft is 40 rounds)

Top 10 picks: 1. Detroit; 2. Baltimore; 3. Miami; 4. Kansas City; 5. Toronto; 6. Seattle; 7. Pittsburgh; 8. San Diego; 9. Colorado; 10. L.A. Angels.

Twins picks: First round, 27th overall; second round, 59th; fourth round, 128th; fifth round, 158th. The Twins have no compensatory picks and lost their third-round pick by signing Josh Donaldson.

Top prospects (from mlb.com): Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Arizona State; Austin Martin, OF, Vanderbilt; Asa Lacy, LHP, Texas A&M; Emerson Hancock, RHP, Georgia; Nick Gonzales, SS, New Mexico State; Garett Mitchell, OF, UCLA; Zac Veen, OF, Spruce Creek (Fla.) HS; Reid Detmers, LHP, Louisville; Max Meyer, RHP, Minnesota; Heston Kjerstad, OF, Arkansas.