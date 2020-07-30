Q: Will there be in-classroom instruction for children starting this fall?

A: The state's policy is to encourage learning in the classroom because, apart from the instructional benefits, it helps children with personal and social development. However, the decision is left up to each school district in consultation with health and education officials. Schools can switch to distance learning or a combination of both in-person and online learning to keep students and staff safe from COVID-19.

Q: How will districts make those decisions?

A: One big factor will be the COVID-19 infection rate in each county. Using data compiled by the Minnesota Department of Health, the guidelines set out five scenarios depending on the infection rate over the previous two weeks, with classroom learning for the lowest rates and distance learning for the highest. In between will be hybrid models. These are guidelines, not mandates, and each district can take a different approach based on its unique circumstances. Schools must also consider the physical layout of their buildings, including air filtration systems.

Grace Leary, a paraeducator who works with kindergarten through third grade students with learning disabilities last week held a sign as she and others protested in-person learning this fall outside of the Governor's Residence in St. Paul. ] ANTHONY SOUFFLE • anthony.souffle@startribune.com

Q: What if my school district has classroom instruction and I don't want to send my child to school?

A: All schools must offer a distance-learning option.

Q: What happens if someone in a school gets sick from COVID-19?

A: All cases will be investigated and close contacts will be asked to stay home for 14 days after they were exposed. The decision to shut down a school or a particular class will be made on a case-by-case basis.

Q: Will masks and COVID-19 tests be provided?

A: Each student and staff member will be given one free cloth mask. In addition, each school will stockpile three disposable masks for each student to be used as backup. Plastic face shields will also be available. An at-home COVID-19 diagnostic test will be offered for educators and school staff at no cost. Children will be asked to get tested through their local health provider, while testing events and universal testing might be offered where there are outbreaks.

Q: What safety precautions will schools need to have in place?

A: For traditional learning, 6 feet of social distancing will not be required in the classroom. But schools are encouraged to keep children in the same small groups and avoid mixing. There must be daily and frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces; hygiene education must be offered; nonessential visitors will be limited, as will large gatherings where social distancing can't be maintained; and all will be monitored for illness. When a hybrid model is in effect, there must be social distancing in classrooms with school buildings and transportation operating at 50% capacity.

Q: What school grades are affected?

A: The state's guidance applies to prekindergarten through grade 12 public and charter schools. Private schools are not regulated by the state, so they set their own policies but are encouraged to follow the state's protocols.

