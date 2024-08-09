What women’s sport (now in Minnesota) involves precision, speed and petticoats?

Charreria, which includes roping, bull riding and bareback riding, has been a tradition among men in Mexico for thousands of years and has grown in popularity in the United States. Escaramuza, an event for women only, is less known in the U.S. But now 18 states have teams. This is the first year Minnesota has held an official competition, said Veronica Maldonado, of Rosemount, who has been training young girls in the sport since 2016.