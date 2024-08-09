On a hot Saturday in July, Esmeralda Garcia Del Rio’s back was aching from falling off a horse the previous week. But that didn’t stop her from participating in the first Escaramuza competition in Minnesota.
Lifestyle
What women’s sport (now in Minnesota) involves precision, speed and petticoats?
It’s the Escaramuza, part of a Mexican rodeo, in which girls and women in elaborate gowns ride side-saddle on a horse and perform choreographed, synchronized movements.
“I never imaged becoming an Escaramuza,” said Garcia Del Rio, a 48-year-old grandmother of four, from Hastings.
Escaramuza is an event in a Mexican rodeo (a charreria) where groups of eight girls and women ride side-saddle in carefully choreographed, synchronized movements. They wear a sash (rebozo), traditional sombreros and ruffled undergarments under beautiful dresses. Some hold a satchel. All of the competitors must dress identically and their horses must also be dressed alike.
Charreria, which includes roping, bull riding and bareback riding, has been a tradition among men in Mexico for thousands of years and has grown in popularity in the United States. Escaramuza, an event for women only, is less known in the U.S. But now 18 states have teams. This is the first year Minnesota has held an official competition, said Veronica Maldonado, of Rosemount, who has been training young girls in the sport since 2016.
As the Minnesota Escaramuzas State Delegate, Maldonado organized the inaugural state championship competition at the AAA Ranch in Ham Lake in mid-July. Three teams of riders, ranging in age from 10 to 50, put their athletic skills on horseback to the test. Two judges from Mexico were flown in for the event.
Escaramuza teams compete throughout the year, and the competition culminates in a tournament in November in Mexico, where the rodeo is considered the national sport.
“It’s a very complex sport and it is important for the choreography to be precise because you are riding at a fast speed on the horse and any errors can be dangerous,” Maldonado said.
It’s also a feast for the eyes.
If you’d like to see it for yourself, will compete at halftime during a Charreria on Aug. 24 at 55431 305th Lane NW. in Cambridge, Minn. (The rodeos begin at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.) $20 per carload.
