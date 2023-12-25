If I watched every show recommended by friends and fans, I'd have to sacrifice a hobby — like sleep. If I haven't raved about "Mrs. Davis" and "I'm a Virgo," it doesn't mean they're not great series — I just never got around to watching them. Still, I gobbled up hundreds of hours of screen time this year. Here are the shows that stood out:

1. "The Diplomat": Keri Russell plays a political wonk whose new post as U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom has her walking us back from the brink of war while trying to deal with an impending divorce. Creator Debora Cahn used to write for "The West Wing" — and it shows. This is another sharply written drama with smart people saying smart things. Netflix

2. "Twisted Metal": I haven't been into video games since Ms. Pac-Man was all the rage, but I can't imagine that PlayStation's "Twisted Metal" was as much fun to play as its TV adaptation is to watch. The non-squeamish are in for a creative, action-packed joy ride that rivals any Mad Max adventure. Peacock

3. "Shrinking": Forget Indiana Jones. Harrison Ford's finest work of the year is his portrayal of a therapist who gets high, screams at peacocks and relishes the chance to bellow lines like "You the Momma!" It's his best comedic role since "Working Girl" and a big reason this sitcom stands tall. Apple TV+

4. "Poker Face": Everything, from the opening credits to the cinematography, pays homage to "Columbo." But the episodes never feel like a rip-off. Natasha Lyonne, who talks like she was raised by Marge Simpson and Rosalind Russell, is aces as the ruffled sleuth outwitting high-profile guest stars. Peacock

5. "The American Buffalo": Ken Burns does it again. His latest features some beautiful footage of bison, but the four-hour documentary is at its best when it examines how humans nearly caused the creature's extinction, purely out of greed. PBS

6. "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel": In its final season, our hero (Rachel Brosnahan) gets everything she wanted — or does she? In a flash forward, we see Maisel plodding around her mansion alone, surrounded by photos of people who aren't about to pay a visit. She's Charles Foster Kane in Xanadu. Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino proved she's still TV's quickest wit. But she refused to simply leave us laughing. Prime Video

7. "Schmigadoon": In this second season, out-of-tune couple Melissa (Cecily Strong) and Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) find themselves in a new town, one that could have been founded by Bob Fosse and Stephen Sondheim. The residents, almost all musical veterans, entertain the visitors with original tunes as smart as anything on Broadway. Apple TV+

8. "Ted Lasso": There were plenty of feel-good moments in this final season, but the "Amsterdam" episode, in which the players took a night off in the Netherlands capital, scored the most. Live jazz, pillow fights and midnight bike rides have never been this much fun. Apple TV+

9. "Fargo": The series returns to the Midwest — and to form — with some harsh truths about what it really means to be Minnesota Nice. Juno Temple, Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh lead an adventure packed with action and funny accents. FX and Hulu

10. "All the Light We Cannot See": Fans of Anthony Doerr's novel should be bowled over with this four-part adaptation, a throwback to the kind of World War II epics Hollywood used to churn out on a regular basis. It's a touching tale full of heartbreak and heroism. Netflix