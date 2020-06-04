Eric Kendricks, the Pro Bowl linebacker, was among Vikings players releasing emotional statements calling for change this week as protests over racism and police brutality continue across the country after George Floyd was killed in the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department.

“We’re trying to reach people as best we can. Obviously we need to improve, clearly,” Kendricks said. “But we’re doing so and continue to do so. But I want to hold you guys to the same standard because it’s going to take all of us — for real. It’s not going to happen overnight but we got to do something, and if you’re doing nothing it’s not good enough.”

Safety Anthony Harris shared a few thoughts on “what I’ve been thinking as I’ve watched things unfold not only in the past couple weeks, but my entire life.”

Running back Alexander Mattison 

Linebacker Anthony Barr

Tight end Kyle Rudolph and Wolves guard Josh Okogie

Nose tackle Michael Pierce

Linebacker Troy Dye

Safety Josh Metellus

Receiver Adam Thielen

