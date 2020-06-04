Eric Kendricks, the Pro Bowl linebacker, was among Vikings players releasing emotional statements calling for change this week as protests over racism and police brutality continue across the country after George Floyd was killed in the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department.

“We’re trying to reach people as best we can. Obviously we need to improve, clearly,” Kendricks said. “But we’re doing so and continue to do so. But I want to hold you guys to the same standard because it’s going to take all of us — for real. It’s not going to happen overnight but we got to do something, and if you’re doing nothing it’s not good enough.”

—

Safety Anthony Harris shared a few thoughts on “what I’ve been thinking as I’ve watched things unfold not only in the past couple weeks, but my entire life.”

—

—

Running back Alexander Mattison

—

I am a SON, a BROTHER, a NEPHEW, a COUSIN, a FRIEND, a HUMAN!

I am NOT an animal

I am NOT a thug

I am NOT a criminal

I am NOT just a statistic I have no privilege nor power, but I do have a VOICE.. My voice will be heard! OUR VOICES will be heard!

#BlackLivesMatter ✊�� — Alexander Mattison (@AlexMattison22) June 3, 2020

—

Linebacker Anthony Barr

—

You can’t bring in people to teach us how we should interact with police but not work towards changing the behavior of the police themselves. Silence will not make this go away. @NFL #WeWantAnswers #BlackLivesMatter — Anthony Barr (@AnthonyBarr) June 2, 2020

—

The @Vikings have opened a dialogue with players and we’re all working towards solutions with the team…if anyone has suggestions for how to support the city, we’d love to hear them. — Anthony Barr (@AnthonyBarr) June 2, 2020

—

But we want answers at the league level. That’s where change can happen, and we’ve seen none. Because right now, it seems like nothing. And nothing is unacceptable. — Anthony Barr (@AnthonyBarr) June 2, 2020

—

Tight end Kyle Rudolph and Wolves guard Josh Okogie

—

I’m teaming up with my brother @KyleRudolph82 to give back to the community! If you are in need or you know anyone in need of supplies in the Minneapolis area, please come through to this supply drop!! pic.twitter.com/qz9iGiLvTb — Josh Okogie (@CallMe_NonStop) June 3, 2020

—

Nose tackle Michael Pierce

—

No More Fruitless Post & Conversations…

Let’s Discuss & Plan How We Move Forward , How We Ensure These Tragedies Don’t Continue, How We as Nation Move Forward and Better Ourselves! *Please leave the judgment & foolishness out of this thread!

Lets Put Energy InThe Right Place — Michael Pierce (@mikepierce_97) May 30, 2020

—

Linebacker Troy Dye

—

It’s crazy to think that I have to fight the same fight for my son that my father had to fight for me, the same fight that his father had to fight for him! #BlackLivesMatter ✊�� — Troy Dye (@Tdye15dbTroy) June 1, 2020

—

Safety Josh Metellus

—

If everyone does there part, then we will be able to see change. We just want to live with out being scared for our lives. #BLM — Josh Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) June 1, 2020

—

Receiver Adam Thielen

—

—