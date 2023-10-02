Last November, after two seasons of missing the playoffs, the Twins rebranded their look with a series of new uniforms. There were new primary home white and road gray uniforms, plus a navy alternate jersey to be worn either at home or on the road, and a designated cream uniform to be worn on Sunday home games and an occasional weekday game.
What color should the Twins wear in the playoffs?
Twins season records by jersey color
During the regular season, the primary and alternate jerseys were worn about the same amount of times. Along with the designated Sunday home games, the cream jerseys were worn for an additional 11 weekday home games. But who decides what jersey color the team will wear?
Equipment manager Rod McCormick checks in with the starting pitcher a day ahead of every game for their uniform request. At home, the next day's starting pitcher can choose to wear white, navy or cream for weekday games. On the road, the choice is between gray and navy.
The Twins wore their new looks all the way to a division title and a spot in the Wild Card playoffs starting Tuesday. All three games, if necessary, will be at Target Field, and by looking at the regular season records, what jerseys the Twins wear might give them a psychological edge.
For the three-game Wild Card series starting Tuesday against Toronto, the Twins have designated Pablo López and Sonny Gray to start Games 1 and 2, with Joe Ryan to start Game 3 if necessary. When López started a home game this season, the Twins were 7-1 when he chose to wear the white jersey, but only 4-3 when opting to wear either navy or cream jerseys. He also stared a Sunday home game that the Twins lost when the team wore the cream jerseys.
With Sonny Gray and Joe Ryan starting home games wearing white jerseys, the Twins went 5-5 and 7-3, respectively, as opposed to 2-5 wearing either navy or cream.
When Toronto visited Target Field in for a weekend series in late May, the Blue Jays took two of three, winning games started on Friday by Louie Varland (wearing white) and on Sunday by Bailey Ober (cream). López opted to wear cream during the Saturday game that the Twins won, 9-7.
As the saying goes, past performance is no guarantee of future results. And how the Twins hit and pitch will ultimately determine their fate in the playoffs, not what color jersey they might wear. However, when you're talking about trying to break an 18-game postseason losing streak, perhaps all little bit might help.