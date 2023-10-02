What color should the Twins wear in the playoffs?

For the three-game Wild Card series starting Tuesday against Toronto, the Twins have designated Pablo López and Sonny Gray to start Games 1 and 2, with Joe Ryan to start Game 3 if necessary. When López started a home game this season, the Twins were 7-1 when he chose to wear the white jersey, but only 4-3 when opting to wear either navy or cream jerseys. He also stared a Sunday home game that the Twins lost when the team wore the cream jerseys.