'The Gentlemen'

Guy Ritchie is at his best when men are at their worst. His first scripted TV series, which shares a name and general plot with his 2019 movie, is a glorious example. There's an endless stream of gambling, boxing matches, gunplay and expensive booze. While the action will remind you of early hits like "Snatch," the real inspiration here seems to be "The Godfather." Like Michael Corleone, Eddie (Theo James) sets out for a military life, but is easily drawn into the criminal world after discovering his family estate is part of a weed empire. He's also got a brother who has more than a little in common with Fredo. "Gentlemen" is kookier than "Godfather," but it should attract the same kind of viewers who would rather see their heroes draw weapons than kiss the girl. Netflix

'The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys'

Ever wonder what happened to Steven McBee after "Joe Millionaire"? Me neither, but he's center stage in this engaging reality series about a Missouri family trying to set their bickering aside long enough to make it big in the cattle business. The father and his sons each believes that he's the smartest dude on the ranch. Think "Succession" meets "Yellowstone." 10 p.m. Monday, USA and Peacock

'The Lionheart'

You don't have to be an auto racing fan to be moved by this documentary about two-time Indy 500 champ Dan Wheldon, who died in a horrific crash in 2011. There's plenty of footage of Wheldon's track triumphs, but director Laura Brownson is more interested in spending time with the widow and her two sons, both competing on the karting circuit. Their drive to connect with their late father makes for an unusual, but moving love story. 8 p.m. Tuesday, HBO

'The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy'

The "Schitt's Creek" star seems less cranky in this second season of adventures, in which he covers a good chunk of Europe. It certainly helps that he almost always stays in first-class digs. Levy isn't as quick-witted as other comics who have documented their globetrotting. But he gets a lot of mileage out of just raising his bushy eyebrows. Apple TV+

'Laura Ingalls Wilder: From Prairie to Page'

TPT is re-airing this 2020 "American Masters" documentary that emphasizes the author's strong ties to Minnesota. Author Louise Erdrich and "Little House on the Prairie" stars are among those who share their thoughts. 8 p.m. Tuesday, TPT





