What to watch Monday NFL NETWORK, 9 P.M.
Tom Brady became the Patriots’ starting QB during the 2001 season. He was a relative unknown at the time, a second-year QB who was a sixth-round pick from Michigan. It started a 20-season journey with New England — one that just ended when he signed with Tampa Bay — and one of the NFL’s great dynasties. Relive the start of it all with a rebroadcast of Super Bowl XXXVI: Patriots vs. Rams, from Feb. 3, 2002.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Coronavirus
Sports bars reimagine role with no live events: 'We completely rely on it'
The spread of the COVID-19 virus has put sports bars and restaurants in the Twin Cities in a difficult situation. "At least 75 percent of our income is based on events," said one local operator.
Gophers
College athletes choosing whether to stay in US or head home
All but one of Anna Makurat's teammates headed home after the NCAA canceled this year's postseason basketball tournament and the school suspended classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gophers
NCAA says Clemson QB can resume coronavirus fundraising
It turns out Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend didn't do anything wrong when they were trying to help coronavirus victims and their families.
Golf
Fore! Golfers play on, for now, with precautions in place
Washtenaw Golf Club, one of the oldest courses in Michigan, typically only has to worry about the weather in March.
Sports
The Latest: Olympic postponement delayed by govt guidelines
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:___IOC president Thomas Bach says government guidelines imposing restrictions on daily life…