What to watch Monday NFL NETWORK, 9 P.M.

Tom Brady became the Patriots’ starting QB during the 2001 season. He was a relative unknown at the time, a second-year QB who was a sixth-round pick from Michigan. It started a 20-season journey with New England — one that just ended when he signed with Tampa Bay — and one of the NFL’s great dynasties. Relive the start of it all with a rebroadcast of Super Bowl XXXVI: Patriots vs. Rams, from Feb. 3, 2002.