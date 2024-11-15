What to know about Doug Collins, Trump's pick to oversee veterans affairs

Collins passed on challenging Kemp or running for the Senate in 2022, but said ''this is goodbye for now, but probably not forever.'' Collins helped represent Trump in challenging the results of the 2020 election in Georgia and became the Georgia chair of the Trump-aligned America First Policy Institute. He repeatedly spoke at Trump rallies in Georgia during the 2024 campaign. But if Collins becomes Veterans Affairs secretary, it could be less likely that he will run for office in 2026, when Georgia's other Democratic senator, Jon Ossoff, will be up for reelection.