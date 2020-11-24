DULUTH – Area taprooms may be closed for the next several weeks because of Gov. Tim Walz’s latest COVID-19 order, but special taps won’t necessarily wait until they reopen.

So we are launching a weekly feature to tell you about what’s new at the many breweries and cideries in the Twin Ports.

Businesses Up North are continuing to produce classic beers and seasonal brews that could pair well with your turkey and pie. And they’re offering takeout.

It can be hard to keep track of the region’s rotating taps, so here’s a list of recent arrivals that caught our eyes.

Baby Agates with Pomegranate

Ursa Minor Brewing

Snow may have arrived in the Twin Ports, but this sour revived last week features boysenberry, cherry and pomegranate flavors, evoking warmer days. At 4.8% ABV, it’s an easy-sip brew for those with a pallet for the tart and fruity.

Details: Available in crowlers and in local liquor stores.

More info.

No. 18.1 Finn’s Finest Pale Ale and No. 22.1 Daisy’s Best Ale

Hoops Brewing

Owner Dave Hoops releases annual brews on his kids’ birthdays each year, though this year's taps were delayed a bit due to COVID-19. To celebrate his son turning 18, Hoops brewed a hoppy pale ale with a malty body. And in honor of his 22-year-old daughter, he made an amber (also hoppy) with aromas of citrus and red fruit.

Details: Available in crowlers — you can mix and match a pack of four.

More info

Macintosh

Wild State Cider

Made from McIntosh apples from Pine Tree Apple Orchard in White Bear Lake, this annual fall favorite tastes like a bite of crisp, fresh fruit, according to its maker. The 5.8% ABV cider is described as pure apples with Wild State’s special strain of champagne yeast.

Details: Available in growlers and in liquor stores statewide.

More info.

Christmas Cookie Cream Ale

Bent Paddle Brewing Co.

A classic cream ale with a holiday twist — vanilla, almond and cardamom infusions inspired by the Spritz cookies that Sally Anderson-Caron, mother of pilot brewer Neil Caron, makes each year. For each to-go sale, $5 will be donated to Duluth’s Bentleyville Tour of Lights, and you get a souvenir Christmas ornament. Something for everyone, right?

Details: Available in crowlers and growlers.

More info.

Bliss Cranberry and Herb Cider

Duluth Cider

Just in time for Thanksgiving, this cider released last Friday combines apples and Wisconsin cranberries with rosemary, sage and thyme. Staff at this Lincoln Park neighborhood destination say it’s been described as “holiday in a glass.”

Details: Available in crowlers and growlers.

More info.