The New York Giants rested many starters in their regular-season finale, and they're relatively healthy entering Sunday's playoff rematch with the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Everybody on the Giants' active roster is expected to be available in Minnesota, meaning top cornerback Adoree' Jackson will play for the first time since Nov. 20. Safety Xavier McKinney will be playing his second game since returning from a broken hand, bolstering the Giants secondary. Neither Jackson nor McKinney played against the Vikings in the teams' Dec. 24 matchup.

Few NFL players are fully healthy in January. Giants head coach Brian Daboll was asked Friday by New York reporters about defensive lineman Leonard Williams playing through a neck injury.

"Those guys are dinged up, sore, going through a lot," Daboll said. "I just respect what they do, I appreciate what they do. From Leo all the way down, X coming back from his hand."

This is Daboll's first playoff game since the former Bills offensive coordinator's 42-36 overtime loss to the Chiefs last year. That game, in which Kansas City forced overtime in just 13 seconds and scored an overtime touchdown without allowing a Bills possession, led to rule changes.

Both teams will now be guaranteed a possession in overtime during the NFL playoffs before the game becomes sudden death. Both Daboll and Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said they had internal discussions about how the rule change affects strategy. Teams may choose to kick instead of receive in overtime, so they know exactly what they'd need for a tie and what they'd need for a win.

"Had some long conversations," Daboll said. "It definitely adds a wrinkle."