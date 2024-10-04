Independent voters — those who show no fealty to either the Democratic or Republican parties — will likely decide the presidential election Nov. 5. In Minnesota, they’re a fascinating lot.
What six independent voters in Minnesota think about the presidential election
About a third of likely voters in the latest Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota poll describe themselves as independent, and they’re fairly evenly divided on the top of the ticket.
The results from the recent Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll give some hint of what these iconoclastic voters are thinking this election season.
The poll found 43% of independent voters in Minnesota were likely to support the ticket of Republican former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance, with 41% opting for Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz; 14% were undecided, and 2% favored third-party candidates. The poll of 800 Minnesota voters had a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.
These folks are pessimistic about the economy, with 46% labeling it as “poor.” And among the major issues percolating with the electorate here and in recent interviews, 81% characterized illegal immigration as a “very” or “somewhat” serious problem. Sixty-four percent said they feel democracy is being threatened.
We talked to six self-described independent voters who volunteered to be part of a Minnnesota Star Tribune voter panel. A common theme? None was terribly enthused about either presidential candidate or their running mates.
Ken Vraa, 78, Maple Grove
Vraa is a retired municipal government employee who voted for Trump in 2016 due to his business experience “even though he had a terrible business record,” and for President Joe Biden four years later. “I was tired of Trump,” he said.
Vraa is interested in candidates continuing to support Ukraine as it fends off Russia, and focusing more on the Gaza conflict. While Harris has said she supports a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, “I’ve heard nothing from Trump.”
Unlike some voters, Vraa says the economy is “just swell. Inflation is a little high, but not staggering.” He says he was intrigued by Harris’ policy proposals for expanding the small business and the child tax credits.
This time around, Vraa said he’s “probably ready” to vote for Harris. “Trump lies so much it’s crazy,” he said. “The cats and dogs pronouncement during the debate. It’s crazy. He bounces around on so many things. It would be OK if he just admitted he made a mistake, but then he doubles down..”
Billy Bird, 30, Minneapolis
Bird, who works in finance, grew up in a conservative Minnesota household and has voted for Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians and independents. Bird voted for Libertarian Gary Johnson in 2016 and for Biden in 2020. “I really try to take it person by person, year over year,” he said.
Bird’s top issues this election include the burgeoning national debt — which now stands at more than $35 trillion. “They need to curb spending, both candidates should be talking about it,” he said. “Nobody cares about the deficit, and running the government in a way that makes sense.”
Bird is also concerned about the economy, but notes, “as a white-collar worker, in general the economy has been favorable to me.” And he supports abortion rights: “People should have the freedom to do what they want.”
Bird said he’s voting for Harris. “I don’t mind her, I think she’s a good person. She’s a standard Democrat.”
Harold Freyholtz, 76, Hewitt
Freyholtz is a Vietnam veteran and retired teacher who runs a family farm in the northwestern Minnesota town of about 250 people.
He describes himself as a longtime independent voter who leans conservative and voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020. “I hold my nose [to vote for Trump] because he makes fun of people, including veterans, people with disabilities. The Haitian pets thing is just stupid.”
His big issue is the national debt. “Both candidates talk about tax breaks and more perks, but how do you pay for them?” he said.
Freyholtz favors tighter security at the border: “I’m not against immigrants, but they should be monitored, and possibly sponsored by existing citizens with jobs” once they come to the United States, he said.
Freyholtz said he will once again “hold his nose” and vote for Trump.
Greg Kjos, 62, St. Louis Park
Kjos is a freelance video technician who considers himself independent although he supported Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Biden in 2020.
“I didn’t like Donald Trump in the ‘80s, he never appealed to me with his bravado and personality,” he said. “His business is built on a house of cards. There’s no way I’d vote for him.”
Kjos’ top issue this election is immigration “and the rhetoric surrounding it,” particularly since his wife is a Filipino immigrant. The controversy over the Haitian population in Springfield, Ohio — a target of Trump and Vance — concerns him. The Haitians there “are going through difficult times because lies are being spread.”
And, as a person in his early ‘60s, Kjos also worries about potential cuts to Social Security and Medicare.
This election year, Kjos said he’s supporting Harris.
Wayne Rohde, 63, Maplewood
Rohde, an author, writer and podcast host, says he’s “never been a one-party person.” In 2016, he voted for Trump and in 2020, he didn’t vote for the top of the ticket, only candidates down ballot.
Rohde’s big issue is the economy. “The cost of goods and services has skyrocketed and the federal government hasn’t done anything about it,” he said.
He said both parties failed to reform a broken immigration system, and federal spending needs to be curbed. He’s also deeply concerned about the tenuous situations in Ukraine and the Middle East, and questions funding the wars there. “All we’re doing is shoveling money for World War 3,” he said.
This year, Rohde remains undecided, saying neither presidential candidate has earned his support.
Mary Zappia, 72, Minneapolis
Zappia is a retired physical therapist and medical salesperson who now volunteers as a death doula and end-of-life coach. Fiscally conservative and socially liberal, she’s long voted for candidates in both parties. In 2016, she voted for Independent Evan McMullin, and in 2020, she opted for Biden.
“It is a very, very tough election this year,” she said. “I don’t feel trusting of either side.”
Zappia is concerned about climate change and wants issues at the border to be resolved. She’s also worried about how the national debt will affect her nine grandchildren. “It’s quite an ugly scenario for our grandchildren,” she said.
While she’s concerned about the economy, she doesn’t believe that it “has a lot to do with who is in the White House. It’s a global economy.”
Zappia said she’s leaning toward supporting the Harris/Walz ticket. “They seem less divisive than Trump,” she said. “I feel like both [candidates] are being like the usual politicians, spinning verbiage, promising everything, flip flopping on issues.”
Politicians, she added, “need to get back to a moral high ground.”
