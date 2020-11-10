What's open on Veterans Day:

Post offices: Closed. No regular mail service.

Banks: The following are closed: all Bremer Bank branches; TCF traditional branches and in-store branches (Cub); and Wells Fargo in-store and traditional branches. U.S. Bank traditional branches will be closed but branches in Lunds & Byerlys stores will be open limited hours. Call for hours.

Groceries: Many major supermarkets will be open. Call for hours.

Malls: Many stores will be open. Call for hours.

Mass transit: Metro Transit buses and Metro Blue and Green lines will follow regular schedules. The Metro Red Line will follow regular schedules. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will have regular service. Call for schedules. Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will follow regular schedules. Call Metro Mobility for service. Northstar service is available.

Parking meters: Not enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota will not enforce meters unless noted on the meter. Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Libraries: All closed.

Schools: Many public schools will be in session. The University of Minnesota will be closed.

Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.

Patricia Grice