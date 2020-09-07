Labor Day Closings

Post offices: Closed. No regular mail service.

Banks: All Bremer Bank branches will be closed. TCF traditional branches and in-store branches (Cub) will be closed. Wells Fargo in-store and traditional branches will be closed. U.S. Bank traditional branches will be closed and branches in Byerlys stores will be open regular hours. Call for hours.

Groceries: Many major supermarkets will be open. Call for hours.

Malls: Many stores will be open. Call for hours.

Mass transit: Metro Transit buses and Metro Blue and Green lines will follow Sunday Holiday schedules. The Metro Red Line will follow Sunday Holiday schedules. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will have a weekend service schedule. Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will not have service. Call Metro Mobility for service. The Northstar will not have service.

Parking meters: Will not be enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota will not enforce meters unless noted on the meter. Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Libraries: Libraries will be closed.

Schools: University of Minnesota and many public schools will be closed.

Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.

PATRICIA GRICE