Minnesota State Fair officials announced Wednesday numerous new attractions and exhibits for what they are calling the Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together for 2021 after taking a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The most noticeable of what's new is the Riptide, a 55-foot-high roller coaster that will loom over the Midway. The fair said the ride has "all the ups and downs and twists and turns for that end-of-summer adrenaline rush."

As the Delta variant continues sweeping the country, the fair is taking an active role getting as many people as possible vaccinated in the fight against COVID-19. Free shots will be available at a clinic in the North End Event Center. Anyone is eligible, and there is no appointment, identification or insurance required.

Other new offerings for the fair, which runs from Aug. 26 through Sept. 6, Labor Day:

• Joyful World Mural Park: Artists paint 10 large-scale artworks that reflect the world they want to live in. Located on the west side of Chambers Street between West Dan Patch and Carnes avenues.

• American Red Cross blood drive: An expanded pop-up donation site at the North End Event Center in an effort to increase the nation's lagging blood supply. Advance appointments encouraged.

• Celebrating 100 years of the Cattle Barn: The building was completed in 1921 and is considered one of the fair's signature structures. It covers 117,450 square feet with room for 1,000 head of cattle. It was designed by famed and prolific architect Clarence H. Johnston. Fair guests can view an educational timeline outlining the classic building's many milestones and participate in a photo. Located on the south side of Judson Avenue, between Stevens and Liggett streets.

• More new foods: Baba's hummus bowls and Solem Concessions cheese curds and mini-donuts. Both located on the east side of Underwood Street between Murphy and Lee avenues.

• The Skin Cancer Foundation's mobile skin cancer education and screening program will offer free full-body skin exams by licensed dermatologists in a specially equipped RV. Screenings are done on a first-come basis and subject to physician availability. No appointment necessary. Located on Underwood Street, north of Murphy Avenue. Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 28 only.

• Catch Co.'s Bassmobile: Outfitted RV features games, activities, giveaways and gear for sale. Located on the south side of Wright Avenue between Underwood and Cooper streets.

• Fraser Sensory Building: A calming atmosphere, support staff and private side entrance for guests of all ages with sensory-processing challenges who may find the sights, sounds and smells of the fair overwhelming. Located on the west side of Cosgrove Street, south of the Home Improvement Building. Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

• North American Six-Horse Hitch Classic Cart Central Regional Finals: Premier draft horse hitches from 12 states and central Canada. At stake is a spot in the North American Six-Horse Hitch Classic Series World Finals Championship to be held later this year. Located in the Lee and Rose Warner Coliseum. It will be held at 3 p.m. on Aug. 26.

• Dozens of new merchandise vendors are selling goods including home and garden decor, gadgets, hobbies, beauty care, foodie fun, home solutions, threads, accessories as well as vendors representing area nonprofits and community organizations.

• The fair's website now has a section called "Updates to Know Before You Go," where fair guests can learn about what's new and changed since the fair was last held in 2019. Learn more at mnstatefair.org/updates.

For more information on the new attractions, visit: mnstatefair.org/new-this-year/attraction.

