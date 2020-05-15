Ticket to ride

“Snowpiercer,” a new series about class warfare on a never-ending train ride in a frozen future, doesn’t offer the same visceral thrills as Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho managed in his 2013 film. But this TV adaptation wisely heads down its own track, pitting a stowaway detective (“Hamilton” vet Daveed Diggs) against the crew’s ice queen (Jennifer Connelly) when a murder threatens the first-class passengers.

8 p.m. Sundays, TNT

Enquiring minds

“Scandalous,” a documentary about the National Enquirer, offers the kind of dirt from the publication’s history that would make Elvis Presley flip over in his casket — assuming he truly is dead. The film doesn’t include much criticism from the tabloid’s targets, but some of the ex-staff members are surprisingly candid about their former employer’s standards and malpractices.

8 p.m. Sunday, CNN

Bench warmer

Clarence Thomas may not be asking too many questions from the bench, but he’s got plenty to say in “Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Words.” Director Michael Pack only provides on-camera interviews with the Supreme Court justice and his wife, allowing the two of them to mount their own defense about the Anita Hill controversy without rebuttals. But Thomas’ tales from his scrappy childhood, which he also shared in his book, “My Grandfather’s Son,” should touch the hearts of all viewers, no matter their political views.

10 p.m. Monday, TPT, Ch. 2

Welcome to the club

“Stargirl” is a decent addition to the CW’s version of the Justice League, at least in the witty, fast-paced opener in which a teenager (Brec Bassinger) stumbles across a magical staff that may be under the impression she’s Hayden Panettiere from “Heroes.” Future episodes aren’t quite as clever, as Bassinger faces a rogues’ gallery of supervillains who aren’t super-interesting.

8 p.m. Tuesdays, WUCW, Ch. 23

Baby fever

“Labor of Love” may be the first reality-competition series that kicks off with fertility tests. But in most ways this show is just another mindless dating game, albeit one in which the bachelorette is focused on finding a baby daddy. At the very least, “Love” proves that TV is not close to running out of eye candy.

8 p.m. Thursdays, KSMP, Ch. 9