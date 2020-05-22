Strong enough

A number of Lance Armstrong’s acquaintances warn director Marina Zenovich in “30 for 30: Lance” that her subject will do his best to manipulate her. They’re right. But that doesn’t mean he’s successful. Watching the cycling legend cook up half-baked apologies for his doping deception is almost as exciting as the race footage. Those going through “The Last Dance” withdrawal will be more than satisfied with this two-part doc that concludes next Sunday.

8 p.m. Sunday, ESPN

General knowledge

Despite a six-hour running time, “Grant” is far from a complete biography of Ulysses S. Grant. It works superbly as a big-budget Civil War re-enactment, expertly detailing the general’s strategy and savvy on the battlefield. But the three-part docudrama treats Grant’s two terms in the White House as an afterthought. Leonardo DiCaprio is an executive producer, which makes you wonder if the Oscar winner might be thinking about portraying the former president in a feature film.

8 p.m. Mon.-Wed., History Channel

Way out West

“Barkskins,” the ambitious novel from Pulitzer Prize-winning Annie Proulx, gets the TV treatment in this new series that follows two immigrants who embark on a journey to the New World in the 1600s. The first few episodes are a bit plodding, with lots of menacing dialogue from pioneers badly in need of a bath. David Thewlis stars as a landowner who always seems to be auditioning for the part of a Shakespeare villain.

8 p.m. Mondays, National Geographic

The truth teller

In “Hannah Gadsby: Douglas,” Australian comic Gadsby wonders aloud why she got so much attention for her breakthrough special “Nanette.” Then she proceeds to prove why she earned it. This time around, her targets include Renaissance artists, anti-vaxxers and the star of “Where’s Waldo.” “He should have to find himself like the rest of us have to,” she says. Welcome back, Hannah.

Starts streaming Tuesday on Netflix

Money changes everything

“Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” isn’t as kooky as “Tiger King,” but it’s much more worthy of your attention. Director Lisa Bryant circles the globe collecting allegations against the late billionaire financier, building a strong case that the justice system works differently for the very wealthy. The testimonials are more harrowing than anything you’ll see on “Law & Order: SVU.” Prepare to be shaken.

Starts streaming Wednesday on Netflix