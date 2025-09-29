What it takes to see the Vikings in London at the last minute

After centuries of ransacking and interbreeding with actual Norsemen, today the Brits seem to hold a place in their hearts for our Vikings.
For the fifth time, Minnesota’s NFL team is returning to London to face the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 5, part of a two-week British Isles tour that started Sunday with a 24-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin. The Vikings are 4-1 playing oversees but a perfect 4-0 while playing in London.
Last year, the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Michael Rand wrote a travelogue to offer suggestions for visiting London. This year, with the match less than a week out, what would it take to attend at the last minute? Dust off your passport and let’s find out.
Airfare
You’ll want to depart Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport no later than Thursday or Friday to account for jet lag (more below). Or leave by Wednesday to catch Vikings fan events in London on Thursday. These Google-derived airfares are subject to immediate change.
Nonstop: Delta is the only game in town, with a nonstop fare for a reasonable $1,030 in Delta Main Basic, but only for an Wednesday-Oct. 9 round trip. It’s more expensive the shorter you stay. If you go for just seven days, the best fare jumps to $1,480, or $1,780 for six days, and so on.
Budget: If you aren’t as flexible and can tolerate a stop, airlines such as United, Air Canada and American have Basic Economy fares fluctuating from $916-$999 for several Thursday departures. These have short North American stops before the long overnight haul.
Luxury: Money is no object, you say? Spring for a lie-flat Delta One suite. It’s just $13,393 for Friday-Oct. 10 (you’ll be so well rested), or about $12,686 Wednesday-Oct. 8 with a European stop on the return.
Admission/packages
Budget: Now that you’ve come all this way, can you even get into the game? Stubhub International’s site lists 200-plus remaining tickets, and they’re not all nosebleeds, with Level 1 lower seating from $326 and up, including fees. The cheapest tickets for sale right now, way up in Level 5 of the 62,850-capacity Hotspur, were $152.