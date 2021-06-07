Intro: Michael Rand takes a look at the Clippers, who are trying to break one of the most dreadful streaks in pro sports history on Friday night. Yes, things have been bad in Minnesota with a lot of our teams. But in 50 years, the Clippers have never even advanced to the NBA conference finals. That can change with a win over Utah.

4:00: Star Tribune Twins beat writer Phil Miller joins the show to talk about his excellent story on three Twins pitchers who have overcome scary moments getting hit by baseballs. The mental side of recovering from a baseball hitting you in the head traveling more than 100 mph is as daunting as the physical side. And Miller also provides an update on Byron Buxton, who hasn't played for the Twins in seven weeks. What is his injury status? And is there some frustration between Buxton and the organization that could lead to bigger decisions ahead?

23:00: The value of interviews and a look at the Bears' QB situation.

