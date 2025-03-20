Commentaries

What do you think of your governor going national?

Tim Walz is away from Minnesota at a pretty crucial time for state governance. We could use him here, seeking bipartisan solutions as Democratic governors in Colorado and Kentucky are.

March 20, 2025 at 10:30PM
Gov. Tim Walz addressed the concerns of audience members about the actions of President Trump and Elon Musk in Eau Claire, Wis., on March 18. (Richard Tsong-Taatariii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

If the Walz administration had a theme song, it would likely be the tune that World War I soldiers sang after returning victorious from Europe: “How do you keep ’em down on the farm once they’ve seen Paree?” This became a hit as many questioned how returning soldiers would adjust to life “on the farm” after witnessing the excitement of European cities and their exotic cultures. It appears that Gov. Tim Walz suffers a bit from a similar malady after his four months of traveling this country on behalf of the Harris/Walz presidential ticket. Let’s just say he doesn’t appear anxious to stay in St. Paul and do the one job he was elected to do: Govern the state of Minnesota.

Minnesotans can tell you that our 2025 biannual budget legislative session began as no other in state history. Now that the unprecedented after unprecedented actions have ended and power sharing agreements are in place in both the narrowly divided Senate and evenly divided House, Walz has left the state and is back in campaign mode. We found out this week that he has jetted off to other states, where he is reprising his one-man prepared-and-paid-for-by-Democrats show, kind of a continuation of his campaign shtick.

Walz left Minnesota with fewer than two months remaining in the legislative session for policymakers to adopt and the governor to sign a detailed, multibillion-dollar two-year budget. To draft and pass that bipartisan agreement requires endless hours of sensitive negotiations. The importance of the new budget receiving bipartisan support can’t be overstated this year: Two years ago, the DFL trifecta rammed through a one-sided budget proposal for state government that increased the size and scope of state spending by nearly 38% — an unprecedented increase in spending. Along with this spending increase, DFL leaders spent $17 billion in one-time budget surplus money, much of it going to their pet causes and special-interest supporters. Finally, lest the DFL trifecta leave any stone unturned, they raised taxes totaling an additional $10 billion, including tax increases on gasoline and other regressive taxes that financially stretched Minnesotans’ personal budgets.

As a result of the reckless and irresponsible spending binge of the past two years, Minnesotans are now soberly facing a budget crunch this biennium and an enormous $6 billion budget deficit two years down the road. These are urgent problems that should be fixed before May 19, when the legislative session is constitutionally required to complete business.

In fairness, Walz did share with us his “drive-by” budget ideas earlier this year, but he can’t be bothered to stick around and defend those ideas. No, during this important time in our state, Walz left the state to tell our Midwestern neighbors how awful things are in America after 57 days of the new presidential administration. His first comments on the road came from Iowa, where Walz said: “And I would argue that Democratic officials should hear the primal scream that’s coming from America, [which] is, ‘Do something, dammit!’”

While Walz prefers to condemn the actions of the Trump administration and deepen the already intense divide that exists in America, I prefer to look at those governors who are doing the hard work of governing in a bipartisan way — and moving their respective states forward. Here are just two of those ideas that are closing the partisan divide and making their states notable in solving some of the toughest issues facing our states:

Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, a former congressional colleague of Walz, is on the verge of signing legislation passed with bipartisan support in the Colorado Democrat-controlled legislature that would allow nuclear power to be classified as “clean energy.” This legislation will allow Colorado to become the next state to move away from coal and toward clean and affordable nuclear power. While this idea isn’t new (bringing back safe and clean nuclear power), Polis worked with Republicans and Democrats in the Colorado General Assembly to craft a proposal all could agree upon that will bring a new form of safe and affordable green energy to the state — nuclear power.

Another Democratic governor, Kentucky’s Andy Beshear, has been working with his Republican-controlled legislature to enact massive tax reform. Tax reform — as in reducing and eventually phasing out the state’s personal income tax.

Wouldn’t it be nice as we all prepare to “render unto Caesar” on April 15 to find out, as residents of the Commonwealth of Kentucky already know, that their highest personal income tax rate that was once 5% is now on a trajectory to be eliminated — saving Kentuckians a whole lot of money at a time when most Minnesotans are paying record-high taxes and record-high prices? The Kentucky tax reform law includes provisions to incrementally reduce the personal income tax rate if certain economic markers are met. As such, residents of the Bluegrass State have seen reductions of half a percent in 2023, 2024 and again in 2025: The General Assembly and Beshear passed a bill enacting the third cut during the first five days of their 2025 legislative session.

One thing Walz, Beshear and Polis all have in common is that they became their state’s chief executive in 2019. Both Govs. Polis and Beshear have enacted legacy legislation during their terms in office — significant policies that will allow their states to continue to grow in population and economic opportunities for their constituents.

Gov. Walz? His legacy as governor thus far is quite different. He appears to be OK with serving as the governor representing the progressive Democrats in the state and has shown little or no interest in working with the rest of us to solve some of the most pressing problems facing Minnesota. Instead of doing the hard work of listening, learning and solving problems in a bipartisan fashion, he continues to blame Republicans in Washington for nearly every problem Minnesotans face and telling Democrats that the answer to their problems is to scream.

One thing I do agree with Walz about is that it is time to do something. That “something” is to look to the Legislature, despite its deep and nearly evenly divided membership, to solve the budget deficit left behind as the legacy of Walz’s failed leadership. Serious and hard work to produce a bipartisan and balanced two-year budget on time will speak volumes and perhaps help all of us understand what real leadership looks like — and it is not what we’re seeing on stage in Iowa and Nebraska.

Annette Meeks is CEO of the Freedom Foundation of Minnesota, an independent, nonprofit educational and research organization dedicated to free-market principles and liberty-based public policy initiatives.

Annette Meeks

