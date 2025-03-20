What do you think of your governor going national?

Wouldn’t it be nice as we all prepare to “render unto Caesar” on April 15 to find out, as residents of the Commonwealth of Kentucky already know, that their highest personal income tax rate that was once 5% is now on a trajectory to be eliminated — saving Kentuckians a whole lot of money at a time when most Minnesotans are paying record-high taxes and record-high prices? The Kentucky tax reform law includes provisions to incrementally reduce the personal income tax rate if certain economic markers are met. As such, residents of the Bluegrass State have seen reductions of half a percent in 2023, 2024 and again in 2025: The General Assembly and Beshear passed a bill enacting the third cut during the first five days of their 2025 legislative session.