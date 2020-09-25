At some point in the coming weeks, many of us will get a scratchy throat, a stuffy nose or other symptoms that come with cooler weather. And then we’ll wonder: Is it COVID-19? Flu? A cold? Maybe just allergies?

In a normal year, it can be hard to tell one disease from the other, said Dr. John Zurlo, chief of the division of infectious diseases at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. Add the uncertainty of the pandemic, and the situation can get even more confusing.

The accompanying chart might help you tell the difference.



