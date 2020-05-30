The charges

Third-degree murder: Whoever, without intent to effect the death of any person, causes the death of another by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life. Up to 25 years in prison.

Second-degree manslaughter: Causing the death of another by culpable negligence by creating an unreasonable risk, and consciously taking chances of causing death or great bodily harm to another. Up to 10 years in prison.