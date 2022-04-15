Rogers

Built in 2013, this three-bedroom, three-bath rambler has 3,146 square feet and features a stone surround fireplace, updated hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, granite-topped kitchen island, four-season porch and a full finished basement with bar. Listed by Brian VantHof, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 612-865-3158.

St. Paul

Built in 1917, this four-bedroom, three-bath house in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood has 2,354 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, formal dining room, hardwood floors, three-season porch, full finished basement and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Christopher Ames, Re/Max Results, 651-552-2301.

Woodbury

Built in 1990, this three-bedroom, four-bath house has 2,698 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, sunroom, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, full unfinished basement and a two-car attached sideload garage. Listed by Dixie Ewing, 651-334-6124, and Renae and Tom Hrastich, 651-503-6056, Edina Realty.