New Westonka library delayed to get project back on budget

The Westonka Library in Mound will remain open until spring after bids for the green, net-zero energy building designed to replace it were more than $1 million over budget.
The 1970s-era library was supposed to close in the fall of 2024, but that was pushed back as county officials worked to finalize construction plans. Now, with all six bidders well over budget, the timeline for replacing the library will be pushed out several more months.
“Our first job is to be good stewards of tax dollars,” said Lisa Bartels, a facilities project manager for the county who is overseeing the project. “The market has spoken. We just need to find the right path to proceed.”
County staff and the firms hired to design the new library are now looking at ways to cut costs without dramatically changing the scope of the new structure. It was designed as a 12,000-square-foot green facility that will generate all the energy it needs on site with solar panels and geothermal heating and cooling.
Bartels said it was unclear why the bids for the new library were so far over budget. She acknowledged the project was complex and expressed confidence her team could find ways to get construction costs back on budget.
The overall project budget of $17.5 million was approved by the County Board in 2023. That includes about $11 million for the building itself, with the rest set aside for green energy features, furnishings, additions to the library’s collection and other expenses.
Replacing the existing 8,600-square-foot Westonka facility, which opened in 1972 and sits on about 1.7 acres on Commerce Boulevard in Mound, has been in the works for roughly a decade. County officials identified it as a candidate for replacement in 2015 and some initial planning occurred in 2017, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed the project to the back burner.
Once the construction plans are finalized, the project is expected to take about 15 months to complete. The current building will be razed, with the majority of the materials reused in some way or kept out of landfills.
While the new library is under construction, patrons will have to rely on facilities in Excelsior, Wayzata, Long Lake or other branches. The Westonka branch logged 22,000 visits in 2022.
Hennepin County operates 41 libraries with half a dozen currently due for remodeling or replacement and in the planning or construction phase. The Southdale Library in Edina closed Monday and will be demolished and replaced by a $106 million facility that will include space for the city’s arts council.
